Tinie Tempah releases two new tracks, ‘Text From Your Ex’ and ‘Chasing Flies’

Tinie Tempah has returned with two new tracks, ‘Text From Your Ex’ and ‘Chasing Flies’.

Both songs serve as a preview for Tinie’s upcoming third album, ‘Youth’.

‘Text From Your Ex’ features US R&B star Tinashe — it’s a smoothed out, slick tale of revenge. Meanwhile, ‘Chasing Flies’ is on the opposite end of the spectrum, a shuffle-y, hot-footed tropical pop track featuring Swedish newcomer Tea and newly-signed Parlophone producer TroyBoi. Tinie describes ‘Chasing Flies’ as “something new,” adding: “It’s a story about young love, wanting to do everything with a person all at once.”

Tinie Tempah’s third album, which is due to be released in March, was recorded in the star’s Greenwich studio, 10 minutes away from his childhood family home.

Last year, Tinie pulled out of the 2016 MOBOs, citing “music industry politics” as the reason for his decision. “I didn’t go into this much detail because I want to have a moan. I wrote this because my music and my culture is very important to me and this has been the same issue year after year. It is frustrating when music industry politics dictate my ability to celebrate either. It’s been a great year for British music, especially the underground. I will be watching and supporting,” he said, in a handwritten note to fans.