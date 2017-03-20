TLC announce first ever UK show

A new album is set for release later this year.

TLC have announced their first ever UK show, taking to London’s Koko on May 9. Tickets will be on sale this Friday (March 24).

Since the death of member Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes in 2002, the group now comprised of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas stepped back from the public eye. Lopes passed away after a car accident that took place while she was vacationing in Honduras.

In 2015, they launched a Kickstarter to help fund a new album. The campaign raised $430,255 and remains to be the most-funded campaign in the company’s history. Katy Perry was one of the first backers of the project.

Prizes for backers included video dance tutorials, signed vinyl and CD’s, a TLC scrap book, voicemails, a slumber party and an exclusive photoshoot with group.

Getty

Last year, veteran A&R and record producer Ron Fair gave an update on the album. “It’s old soul music. It’s ’90s throwback music. It’s vintage TLC and I can tell you that their vocals sound exactly the way they did the last time you heard them,” Fair said in an interview with Renman Music & Business Live.

He added: “Their artistic and vocal thing is 100 percent intact so this is gonna become a question of what are they talking about, what are the lyrics, what are the beats they’ve chosen. And I’m very excited for the world to hear.”

The group’s previous record, 2002’s ‘3D’, was released seven months after the death of Lopes. The new album is set for release later this year, with a single set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The duo have already played a series of live shows as a duo, including sold-out gigs at arenas in Japan, as well as shows in the US and Australia.

The group, named the best-selling American girl-group of all time, have sold over 65 million records worldwide.