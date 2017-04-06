TLC ask fans to name their new album

It's due in June.

TLC have asked fans to help them name their new album.

Since the death of Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes in 2002, the group has been a duo comprising Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Lopes passed away after being involved in a car accident that took place while she was on holiday in Honduras.

In 2015, Watkins and Thomas launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a new album. The campaign raised $430,255 and remains the most-funded in the company’s history. Katy Perry was one of the first backers of the project.

Now TLC have confirmed their new album will be released on June 30. Giving an update on the group’s Kickstarter page, a TLC representative wrote: “Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date. The video and a photo shoot on April 18th, 19th, 20th.”

The rep added: “Ed Sheeran gave some of his publishing to the writers of No Scrubs and TLC sold out in London in one minute…it was a blessed month for us and we finally feel a little wind at our back. ONE MORE THING….. We need your help…let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration.”

TLC also announced their first ever UK gig last month and saw it sell out in a minute. The group, who have been named the best-selling American girl-group of all time, have sold over 65 million records worldwide.