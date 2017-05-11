TLC’s Chilli faces backlash after saying “all lives matter”

Chilli and fellow bandmember T-Boz will release the group's final album on June 30

TLC‘s Chilli has sparked an online backlash after saying “all lives matter” during a response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chilli, AKA Rozonda Thomas, is currently gearing up with her fellow bandmember Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins to release the group’s first album in 15 years. Set for release on June 30, the self-titled album was funded on Kickstarter by fans who raised over $430,000 to cover recording and release costs.

However, TLC’s recent interview with Channel 4 News has sparked fury online after Chilli dropped in the phrase “all lives matter” during a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I personally didn’t go into any marches, or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying? So, I just think that, just the whole… what happened, police brutality, against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong, even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever. It’s just not right”

Watch a clip of the interview below.

Fans of the band voiced their displeasure at Chilli’s comments on Twitter following the interview, with one saying they were “beyond disappointed” with what she said.

Meanwhile, TLC released the latest single from the new record, ‘Haters’, earlier this month.