Listen to TLC’s new single ‘Haters’

The brand new track is the second to emerge from the group's self-titled and 'final' album, which has been funded by fans on Kickstarter

TLC have shared their new single, ‘Haters’ – listen to the track below.

The group – which consists of vocalists Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas (original member Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes died in 2002) – are set to release their first album in 15 years on June 30. The new record, which is self-titled, was largely funded by fans on Kickstarter, who raised $430,000 to cover recording and release costs.

Following the release of the Snoop Dogg-featuring ‘Way Back’ – which is the lead single from the forthcoming album – last month, TLC have now shared ‘Haters’. Listen to the new track below, via Spotify.

Haters Haters, an album by TLC on Spotify

TLC have also unveiled the full tracklist for their forthcoming album, which kicks things off with ‘No Introduction’ and contains two versions of ‘Way Back’. See the 12-song tracklist below.



1. ‘No Introduction’

2. ‘Way Back’ ft. Snoop Dogg

3. ‘It’s Sunny’

4. ‘Haters’

5. ‘Perfect Girls’

6. ‘Interlude’

7. ‘Start a Fire’

8. ‘American Hold’

9. ‘Scandalous’

10. ‘Aye MuthaFucka’

11. ‘Joy Ride’

12. ‘Way Back’ ft. Snoop Dogg [extended version]

Speaking about ‘TLC’ last year, veteran A&R and record producer Ron Fair said: “It’s old soul music. It’s ’90s throwback music. It’s vintage TLC and I can tell you that their vocals sound exactly the way they did the last time you heard them.

“Their artistic and vocal thing is 100% intact so this is gonna become a question of what are they talking about, what are the lyrics, what are the beats they’ve chosen. And I’m very excited for the world to hear.”