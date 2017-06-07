TLC share first video in over a decade for ‘Way Back’ featuring Snoop Dogg

The girl group will release their first album in 15 years later this month

TLC have shared their first music video in over a decade with the clip for single ‘Way Back’.

The track, which features a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg, is taken from their forthcoming self-titled album. The record will be released on June 30 and is their first in 15 years.

The video follows a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised funds for the group to make the new album and was donated to by fans across the world, including Katy Perry, Soulja Boy and Justin Timberlake. It was the most funded campaign in the company’s history.

Watch the video for ‘Way Back’ below, via FACT.

‘TLC’ will be the group’s fifth and final studio album. The group now consists of T-Boz and Chilli, following the death of third member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in 2002.

The trio last released an album that same year with ‘3D’. The record has since been certified platinum in the US and Japan.

TLC are the best-selling American girl group of all time having sold over 65 million records worldwide. They have also scored four Grammy wins and ten Top 10 singles, including four Number Ones.

The reunited band recently performed at London’s KOKO, where they performed with a horn section, full band, dancers and a choir. According to a press release, more live plans will be announced soon.