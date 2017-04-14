Listen to TLC’s comeback song with Snoop Dogg, ‘Way Back’

It's taken from the group's forthcoming fifth and final album - their first full-length release in 15 years

TLC have shared their comeback single ‘Way Back’, which features a guest verse from Snoop Dogg – listen to the track below.

The group – who consist of vocalists Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas (original member Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes died in 2002) – are set to release their first album since 2002’s ‘3D’, which came out seven months after Lopes’ passing. The new record has been crowdfunded by a Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $430,000.

TLC’s fifth and final album – which still hasn’t been named – will be released on June 30, and, ahead of the big day, the group have shared its lead single, ‘Way Back’. Featuring a guest verse from Snoop, the song was premiered yesterday (April 13) in the US on iHeart Radio.

Listen to TLC’s new song ‘Way Back’ below, via Spotify.

Way Back Way Back, an album by TLC on Spotify

Speaking about the group’s final album last year, veteran A&R and record producer Ron Fair said: “It’s old soul music. It’s ’90s throwback music. It’s vintage TLC and I can tell you that their vocals sound exactly the way they did the last time you heard them.

“Their artistic and vocal thing is 100 percent intact so this is gonna become a question of what are they talking about, what are the lyrics, what are the beats they’ve chosen. And I’m very excited for the world to hear.”

TLC recently announced their first ever UK show, which will take place in London next month.