Listen to Robyn’s guest feature on new Todd Rundgren single ‘That Could Have Been Me’

The veteran artist is releasing his 27th studio album which features Daryl Hall, Donald Fagen and Trent Reznor

Todd Rundgren has shared the lead single from his upcoming album, ‘White Knight’, which features guest vocals from Robyn – listen to ‘That Could Have Been Me’ below.

The influential artist and producer is gearing up to release his 27th solo studio album, which will hit shelves on May 12 via Cleopatra. ‘White Knight’ is Rundgren’s first album since 2015’s ‘Runddans’, and features a stellar cast list of guest contributors that includes Trent Reznor, Daryl Hall and Donald Fagen.

The first offering from ‘White Knight’ has been shared by Rundgren today (March 21) in the form of ‘That Could Have Been Me’, which credits Robyn on lead vocals. Listen to the new track via Pitchfork here, and see the album artwork for ‘White Knight’ below.

The full tracklist for ‘White Knight’ has also been shared – see it in full below.

1. Come

2. Got Your Back [feat. KK Watson with Dâm-Funk]

3. Chance for Us [feat. Daryl Hall with Bobby Strickland]

4. Fiction

5. Beginning (Of the End) [feat. John Boutte]

6. Tin Foil Hat [feat. Donald Fagen]

7. Look at Me [feat. Michael Holman]

8. Lets Do This [feat. Moe Berg]

9. Sleep [feat. Joe Walsh]

10. That Could Have Been Me [feat. Robyn]

11. Deaf Ears [feat. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross]

12. Naked & Afraid [feat. Betty LaVette]

13. Buy My T

14. Wouldn’t You Like to Know [feat. Rebop Rundgren]

15. This Is Not a Drill [feat. Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince and Kasim Sulton]

Robyn, meanwhile, made her return to the live stage last week as a guest of The xx during their Brixton Academy residency.