Toddla T unveils new single ‘Magnet’ featuring Andrea Martin

"Now that it's really hot and carnival is coming, I feel like now is a good time to set it off"

Toddla T has unveiled his huge new single ‘Magnet’ featuring Andrea Martin. Hear it on NME first below.

The euphoric summer dance anthem is taken from his upcoming album ‘Foreign Light’ and was co-produced by Chilly Gonzales. The producer, Radio 1 presenter, and staple at Notting Hill Carnival is set to return with his first new album in six years on July 28.

“This was a funny record to make because [Andrea Martin] sent me this as an a capella,” he told BBC Radio 1. “The level of performance around it was so high, that it was hard to get the production around it as high. To cut a long story short, I had to call in a very good friend of mine. He’s called Chilly Gonzales the keys player. He’s a magician. He inspired me to go and learn the piano.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Toddla T – Magnet (Feat. Andrea Martin) by Toddla T Stream Toddla T – Magnet (Feat. Andrea Martin) by Toddla T from desktop or your mobile device

Toddla T continued: “I called on him and he gave me the splashes, the piano and the strings to make the production levels high. It’s a beautiful collaboration between Andrea Martin, who I think is one of the greatest, and Chilly Gonzales – who I’m a massive fan of.”

Describing the single, Toddla T added: “Now that it’s really hot and carnival is coming, I feel like now is a good time to set it off.”