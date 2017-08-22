He says he "wanted to give the fans something"

Tom DeLonge has released a new EP, celebrating Angels and Airwaves‘ 2006 debut album.

Titled ‘We Don’t Need To Whisper’ the EP features stripped-back, acoustic renditions of Angels and Airwaves fan favourites. See the full track listing below.

Valkyrie Missile Distraction Do It For Me Now The Adventure

It’s available to stream exclusively via Delonge’s site To The Stars from today (Aug 22) and will be released on all streaming services from Friday (Aug 25).

The band have released a lyric video for ‘The Adventure’ which features rare studio footage from 2005-2006. Watch it below.

Speaking of the EP, DeLonge said: “It’s been about a year since we put out new music and I wanted to give the fans something while the band works on the soundtrack to the upcoming Strange Times film.

“Being in the studio brought back memories of AVA’s first album and I thought it’d be fun to reimagine those tracks and play around with the arrangements a bit. It’s the first time we’ve ever put out an all-acoustic release and it’s great to be able to do it with these songs, which are all pretty special to me.”

DeLonge is also dedicating the EP to producer Jeff “Critter” Newell, who worked with the band in the run up to their debut record.

“Critter was everything to us. We considered him a member of the band. He had the most artistic and beautiful soul and was such a big part of our lives,” DeLonge said of Critter, who passed away in 2012.

“He always spoke with such poetry. He was my companion during the making of the first years of AVA. He would drink and dance in the studio parking lot to these songs till 4am. When we started recording these new versions, I couldn’t stop thinking about how much I miss him. His spirit was definitely with us in the studio.”

Angels and Airwaves are currently working on the soundtrack to DeLonge’s feature film ‘Strange Times’.