Tom DeLonge discusses the possibility of rejoining Blink-182

DeLonge now spends much of his time investigating UFOs.

Tom DeLonge has discussed the possibility of rejoining Blink-182, saying he could be back in the band “in a period of days”.

The guitarist departed the band in January 2015, later explaining he had left so he could spend more time investigating UFOs. The band released their seventh album ‘California’ without him last year, while DeLonge has recently been named UFO Researcher of the Year.

Asked about the band by the San Diego Union Tribune, DeLonge replied: “Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it’s going to make sense.”

“It’s not like I (permanently) walked away,” he said. “They have someone doing my job for me [new guitarist Matt Skiba]. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.”

DeLonge also clarified that he, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus still “own everything” related to the band.

During the interview, DeLonge went on to explain that he grew tired of touring with the band before his departure.

“Oh, yeah, I miss the relationship we had, and the growth, and the crazy times. But I don’t miss the grind,” he said.

“Like, every band has a grind, so you have to love it so much that you tolerate the grind. And, being on tour was such a grind. I didn’t love it enough; it was too much disruption for me. And playing the same songs every night and moving your body (the same way) with your guitar, it felt like you were ‘vogue-ing,’ like you were faking it. ‘Here’s the same song again — 1, 2, 3, 4!’ I felt like a robot.”

Blink-182 are set to tour the UK’s arenas this summer, with Frank Turner as their support act.