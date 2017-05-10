Tom DeLonge sparks hopes for a Box Car Racer reunion

Have DeLonge and Barker buried the hatchet?

Former Blink 182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has sparked hopes for a Box Car Racer reunion – after suggesting a new album to fans.

Box Car Racer, formed of DeLonge, Blink drummer Travis Barker and Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy, enjoyed cult success with their self-titled and only album in 2002 – including the rock radio hits ‘I Feel So’ and ‘There Is’.

Last month, the band announced a 15th anniversary vinyl reissue of the album. Now, DeLonge has responded by hypothetically asking fans: “All this talk about Boxcar Racer, who should we have guest on the album? (If there was one)”

It remains to be seen if DeLonge was just joking, whether the band might reunite, or if said ‘guests’ would include a replacement for Travis Barker following the guitarist leaving Blink 182.

While DeLonge recently accepted an award for ‘UFO researcher of the year‘, he also recently discussed the potential of rejoining Blink.

“Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it’s going to make sense,” he said. “It’s not like I (permanently) walked away,” he said. “They have someone doing my job for me [new guitarist Matt Skiba]. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.”

After announcing a US stadium tour with Linkin Park, Blink 182 will start work on their next album later this year after re-releasing ‘California’ with 11 new songs and touring the UK.