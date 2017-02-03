Ex Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge to direct film about UFOs and skateboarding

It will be called 'Strange Times'

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge will direct a sci-fi that combines skateboarding and UFOs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeLonge will direct Strange Times, a movie based on his graphic novel franchise. The plot focuses on “a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders, who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could have never imagined.” Production will begin in the autumn.

“I grew up in Southern California as a disaffected young skateboarder who broke the occasional law or five, and I was always dreaming about the world around me, obsessively looking for the more unusual and imaginative experiences that life has to offer,” DeLonge says.

He adds: “That’s the inspiration behind Strange Times, which is about the tribe of broken youth and the restless spirit that inspired me to form Blink-182 and seek out adventure.”

DeLonge’s band Angels & Airwaves will record original music for the film.

Last year, emails leaked via Wikileaks showed DeLonge had been in conversation with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta on the matter of UFOs. The musician interviewed Podesta last year for a potential documentary. DeLonge later said he believed the leak would help him prove that UFOs are real.