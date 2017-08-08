Tom DeLonge teases return to music with new Angels & Airwaves album

He's getting cryptic...

Tom DeLonge has teased that he’s returning to music with a new Angel & Airwaves album.

The former Blink-182 guitarist left the band in 2015, before he was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

But while he’s spent most of his time away researching UFOs, he has now seemingly confirmed that a new Angels & Airwaves album is on the way.

Posting on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself fronting the band, alongside the cryptic caption: “@angelsandairwaves new album in the works….”

Last month, he also teased a new announcement by sharing a post that revealed an unspecified “date is coming soon’.

@angelsandairwaves new album in the works…. A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

At this moment… I am sitting here and awaiting to tell you all about what is coming… Date is coming soon. A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The last Angels & Airwaves album, The Dream Walker, was released in December 2014.

Meanwhile, DeLonge recently attempted to track down a pair of men who allegedly tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

Posting on Facebook, he shared a photo of two men who he claimed were responsible for the crime.

Earlier this year, he also claimed that a reunion with Blink-182 could be on the cards after he buried the hatchet with drummer Travis Barker.

“Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it’s going to make sense”, he said.