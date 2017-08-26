Tom Grennan discusses the Charli XCX ‘Boys’ video and Elton John inviting him for a drink

He's also planning his 'epic' debut album

Tom Grennan has spoken out about the ‘honour’ of appearing in Charli XCX‘s ‘Boys’ video, as well revealing that Elton John once invited him for a drink. Watch our video interview with Grennan above

Speaking to the NME ahead of his performance on the Festival Republic stage at Reading & Leeds 2017, the 21-year-old explained how gracing the bill of the Reading Festival on Sunday will represent a landmark life event.

“My first festival, I was 18 and I came to Reading, so to be doing this now and to be on the poster of Reading & Leeds and to be in the family of festivals, and all that kind of stuff, is a pinch-yourself moment,” Grennan told NME.

Grennan also said that he hoped to catch up Charli XCX at the festival. He recently starred in her acclaimed ‘Boys’ video – where he appears washing dishes. However, he said that he hadn’t considered its core message of flipping the male gaze.

“I hadn’t really thought about it like that, but yeah, I think it’s just a cool thing to do, especially for Charli and the song. I think it’s cool,” he said. “It’s been wicked, man. She smashed it. She really, really smashed it out of the park. To be on it, it’s an honour.”

Grennan first rose to prominence as a vocalist on Chase & Status’s track ‘When It All Goes Wrong’, and revealed the advice they had given him about stepping up to festival-size shows.

“My first gig with them was in front of 50,000 people, so I’ve had to adapt quick to it but they’ve just given me advice and told me, like, live it and just vibe with it and have fun with it,” he said.

“If I’m giving out energy, the crowd are going to give energy back, whether it’s two or a hundred or a thousand people.”

After recently releasing latest EP ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ last month, Grennan teased his forthcoming debut album, elaborating that fans should brace themselves for a 24-piece orchestra and brass. “I’m going for the big, big sound,” he said. “Expect epic-ness.”

Watch the video to see him talk about festivals, being invited for a drink by Elton John and appearing on Simon Cowell’s “moving” star-studded Grenfell Tower charity single.

Check back at NME for more news, reviews and interviews from Reading & Leeds 2017.