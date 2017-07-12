Listen to Tom Grennan’s new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’

The Bedford-born artist will perform as part of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag next month

Tom Grennan has shared his new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ – listen to the track below.

The Bedford-born artist featured on the BBC’s longlist for their Sound Of 2017 poll, and recently released the EPs ‘Something In The Water’ and ‘Release The Brakes’.

Grennan has followed up those two EPs with the new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’, which Annie Mac selected as her Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1 earlier this week.

Listen to the track below.

Grennan will play as part of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag on August 30 – find out more information about the gig, and the CineJam event in general, here.

The gig will come as part of Grennan’s extended tour over the coming months – check out his forthcoming gigging schedule below.

July

13 – Latitude, Southwold

20 – Secret Garden Party, Huntington

21-23 – July Truck Festival, Steventon

27-30 – Y Not Festival, Sheffield

August

11 – Leefest, Kent

13 – Boardmasters, Newquay

25 – Leeds Festival, Leeds

26 – Victorious, Portsmouth

27 – Reading Festival, Reading

30 – NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag, London

September

1 – Sept Sundown Festival, Costessey

8 – Festival no6, Portmeirion

9 – Onblackheath, London

26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 – KOKO, London

28 – Thekla, Bristol

29 – The Globe, Cardiff

30 – The Old Market, Hove

October

1 – The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

3 – Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne

4 – Leaf, Liverpool

5 – Sound Control, Manchester

6 – o2 Institute3, Birmingham