Listen to Tom Grennan’s new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’
The Bedford-born artist will perform as part of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag next month
Tom Grennan has shared his new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ – listen to the track below.
The Bedford-born artist featured on the BBC’s longlist for their Sound Of 2017 poll, and recently released the EPs ‘Something In The Water’ and ‘Release The Brakes’.
- Read more: Tom Grennan on how getting pissed helped him find his voice and working with Chase & Status
Grennan has followed up those two EPs with the new single ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’, which Annie Mac selected as her Hottest Record in the World on Radio 1 earlier this week.
Listen to the track below.
Grennan will play as part of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag on August 30 – find out more information about the gig, and the CineJam event in general, here.
The gig will come as part of Grennan’s extended tour over the coming months – check out his forthcoming gigging schedule below.
July
13 – Latitude, Southwold
20 – Secret Garden Party, Huntington
21-23 – July Truck Festival, Steventon
27-30 – Y Not Festival, Sheffield
August
11 – Leefest, Kent
13 – Boardmasters, Newquay
25 – Leeds Festival, Leeds
26 – Victorious, Portsmouth
27 – Reading Festival, Reading
30 – NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag, London
September
1 – Sept Sundown Festival, Costessey
8 – Festival no6, Portmeirion
9 – Onblackheath, London
26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
27 – KOKO, London
28 – Thekla, Bristol
29 – The Globe, Cardiff
30 – The Old Market, Hove
October
1 – The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth
3 – Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne
4 – Leaf, Liverpool
5 – Sound Control, Manchester
6 – o2 Institute3, Birmingham