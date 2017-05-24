Tom Hardy launches fundraising drive for victims of Manchester attack

"I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love."

Tom Hardy has launched a fundraising campaign to help people affected by the Manchester terror attack.

The atrocity of Monday night saw 22 people killed and 59 injured when a lone bomber struck the foyer of Manchester Arena, just as thousands were leaving Ariana Grande’s show. Many of the victims were children and teenagers – with the youngest of the dead revealed to be just eight-years-old.

Hardy is asking people to donate money to the British Red Cross Society via a JustGiving page. At the time of writing, the page has attracted over £5,200 of donations.

“I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night’s events,” Hardy writes. “There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence. A road to recovery unimaginable.”

He adds: “Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable. And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can. Thank you.”

Manchester native Noel Gallagher recently posted a tribute to victims online, following similar tributes from the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more.

Following the attack, over half a million pounds has been raised for the victims and their families.

Anyone with any information at all concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.