Tom Jones ‘to quit’ The Voice UK?

Tom Jones is reportedly set to quit The Voice UK after the current series.

The veteran singer who was dropped from the BBC show in 2015, has sung the praises of the revamped ITV show after re-joining the panel.

But Jones apparently recently confessed that he wants to call it a day after the gruelling filming schedule took its toll, according to The Sun.

A source told the tabloid: “Tom has really loved being back on The Voice, and is having a great time working with the other judges and the entire team.

“They all get along famously behind the scenes, as well as on camera.

“But there’s no denying that filming show is very hard work, and takes up a huge amount of time and energy. Tom has really felt that this year.

“He has found it very tiring. And he has been overheard telling his team that he ‘already knows’ he won’t be back for the next series, because it takes too much out of him.”

The source went on: “After being so unceremoniously dumped from the BBC show, Tom returned to The Voice on ITV with a whole new enthusiasm.

“But while he has thoroughly enjoyed himself, that has come at a cost. And at the moment he seems to feel that he would like to go out on a high.”

But a spokeswoman for Jones stressed the pleasure he was experiencing in his role to the tabloid, and insisted he would consider returning for another year.

The singer previously hit out at the BBC, claiming that he was “treated better on a building site”.

He famously told the BBC to ‘go fuck themselves’ when he was replaced by Boy George without consulting him – slamming them for ‘sub-standard behaviour’.

“I was pissed off,” he said. “I never got to the bottom of who made the decision. It was between the production company Wall to Wall and the BBC, and I still don’t know why.”

He continued: “The first thing I thought was, ‘Why have they left it so late in the day?’ When we got the call, we said, ‘When did you make this decision?’ ‘Yesterday. And we’re going to give it to the press tomorrow.’ Oh, that’s nice!”