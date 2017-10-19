"What's tried on women is tried on men as well."

Sir Tom Jones has spoken out about how the alleged abuse taking place in Hollywood exists in the music industry too, even to men.

The singer appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to speak about the allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, the film producer sacked from his company following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Jones said: “Things have always happened in the music industry as well. There’s been people complaining about publicists and different things they’ve been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract.”

“There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out… But what’s tried on women is tried on men as well.”

The singer recounted the abuse he went through early on in his career. “You think, ‘Well, I’ve got to get away from this person and it can’t be like this.’

“You should know that yourself, you don’t do things just because you think, ‘I should do this.’ Your own mind will tell you that. Not just in showbusiness, but in any thing you’re in.”

Speaking specifically of his own experience, Jones said: “It wasn’t bad, just somebody tried to pull… it was a question and I said ‘No thank you.”

Jones moved on to the nature of people speaking out against their abusers in public: “Things happen in show-business, and sometimes things are covered up and then they come to light and other people come forward – it’s like taking the cork off of a bottle.”

“But justice will out. If you’ve done something wrong you’ve got to pay for it, or prove that you haven’t done anything wrong.”

Last week, a New Yorker exposé saw Harvey Weinstein accused of rape by multiple women, which he “unequivocally denies”. Audio was also published from a 2015 police sting operation that allegedly shows Weinstein admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

Weinstein has also been accused of harassment by Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, as well as over 25 women.