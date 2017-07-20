Tom Morello shares touching tribute to Chris Cornell to mark late frontman’s birthday

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer would've turned 53 today

Tom Morello has marked Chris Cornell‘s birthday by posting a touching message to the late frontman on his social media channels.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist and the Soundgarden frontman played together in Audioslave, and the pair formed a close friendship both on and off stage.

Cornell tragically passed away back in May at the age of 52. Morello mourned his bandmate’s death with a heartfelt tribute and poem.

Marking what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday today (July 20), Morello took to his social media platforms to share a touching message.

“It was great being your friend & bandmate but I never ever stopped being a huge FAN of you and your music. Gonna fire up some Slaves & Bulldozers and Cochise in your memory right now brother. Sleep well, Sunshower.”

See the post below.

Last month, Cornell’s final music video was released.

Prior to his passing, Cornell recorded a song called ‘The Promise’ for a film of the same name. The movie, which was released in April, was directed by Terry George and is set in the final years of the Ottoman Empire.

The song’s video was released to mark World Refugee Day last month, and showed footage of Cornell performing the track interspersed with clips of refugee crises in Libya, Syria and other warn-torn countries.