Chris Cornell planned another Audioslave reunion prior to his death

The former Audioslave frontman passed away earlier this year

Tom Morello has said that he discussed another Audioslave reunion with his former bandmate Chris Cornell prior to Cornell’s death in May.

On January 20 – the day Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the United States of America – the pair played the ‘Anti-Inaugural Ball’ together in Los Angeles, where they played three Audioslave songs: ‘Cochise’, ‘Like A Stone’ and ‘Show Me How To Live’.

Speaking to Music Feeds, Morello – who is currently touring with Prophets of Rage – said: “Just that night, the last thing Chris said to me was, ‘I had a great time, let’s do this again. Just let me know when.’ We started talking about maybe doing some sort of similar thing where maybe it would be a Prophets of Rage show and then we would drop an Audioslave set into the middle of it, and we’d have a ball.”

Discussing the three-song set he played with Cornell, Morello added: “I just say: ‘Thank god we played it.’ Audioslave hadn’t played in 12 years, although I’d played another show with Chris about a year before that. It was wonderful to be close friends and to rock again and to play some Audioslave songs and stand next to him onstage with his rock-god powerful self, and his amazing voice, his amazing hair and his amazing whole thing. It was wonderful.

“We hung out afterwards,” he added, “and it was lovely. We talked about doing it again. And now he’s gone. It’s a horrible tragedy for those of us who knew and loved him and it’s a horrible tragedy for music because he’s one of the best of all time.”

In the same interview, Morello also revealed that there is unreleased Audioslave material. “From each of the three records there are some really great songs that did not – for reasons that had nothing to do with quality of song – did not make the cut on those records,” he said. “And I’m sure they’ll come out at some point. But, you know, not right now.”

Earlier this month Foo Fighters spoke out about mental health issues, in response to the deaths of Chris Cornell and Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington this year.

“When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester – depression is a disease,” said frontman Dave Grohl, who also lost Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain to suicide. “Everybody goes through it their own way.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins continued: “It doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap all goes out the window if you’re not feeling right.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“If it looks like someone is down – way down – check on them.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: