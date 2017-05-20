Tom Morello posts emotional poem for Chris Cornell

The Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist had previously paid tribute to the late frontman with a eulogy on Thursday (May 18)

Tom Morello has posted an emotional poem about his late bandmate, Chris Cornell.

Cornell passed away on Wednesday evening (May 17). He was found dead in his hotel room shortly after performing with Soundgarden in Detroit. He was 52.

After writing a heartfelt tribute to his Audioslave bandmate in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic news, Morello has now posted a poem that he wrote in memory of Cornell.

Read Morello’s poem below.

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked

You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart

You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true

You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more

You’re not there, now you’re always here

You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade

In the wake of Cornell’s passing, fans of the singer and frontman created a makeshift memorial at Seattle’s Sound Garden – where Cornell’s band derived their name – while the city’s famous Space Needle also went dark in tribute.