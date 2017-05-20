Tom Morello posts emotional poem for Chris Cornell
The Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist had previously paid tribute to the late frontman with a eulogy on Thursday (May 18)
Tom Morello has posted an emotional poem about his late bandmate, Chris Cornell.
Cornell passed away on Wednesday evening (May 17). He was found dead in his hotel room shortly after performing with Soundgarden in Detroit. He was 52.
After writing a heartfelt tribute to his Audioslave bandmate in the wake of Wednesday’s tragic news, Morello has now posted a poem that he wrote in memory of Cornell.
Read Morello’s poem below.
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade
In the wake of Cornell’s passing, fans of the singer and frontman created a makeshift memorial at Seattle’s Sound Garden – where Cornell’s band derived their name – while the city’s famous Space Needle also went dark in tribute.