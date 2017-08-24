Tom Morello ‘will never recover’ from Chris Cornell’s death

The Rage Against The Machine man worked alongside Cornell in Audioslave

Tom Morello has spoken about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

The pair worked together in Audioslave from 2001 to 2007, before reuniting for a live performance in January 2017. They released three albums together – the 2002 self-titled debut, 2005’s ‘Out Of Exile’ and 2006’s ‘Revelations’.

Speaking to Detroit radio station WRIF, Morello discussed how Cornell’s death has affected him. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from his passing, but we have so many great memories. We played an Audioslave show – the first one in 12 years – in January, so to be able to reconnect with him, both as friends and as musical collaborators, that’s something I’m so glad we were able to do.”

Morello also spoke about Chester Bennington‘s recent death, saying: “It’s insane.” He continued: “It’s a horrible loss for the world of music, but also a horrible loss cos they were two… I didn’t know Chester as well, but [they were] two really good people. And both seemed very inexplicable, their passing.”

He added that he doesn’t suffer from depression himself so doesn’t understand what it does to you, but had some advice for anyone listening who did know sufferers of depression or addiction. “That’s a real thing and [you should] make sure that they know you’re there for them,” he said. “We’ve got to look after each other.”

Listen to the full interview above, via Loudwire.

Cornell’s family have commissioned a memorial statue for the late singer in his hometown of Seattle.

The statue is being created by Wayne Toth, who also sculpted the statue of Johnny Ramone that sits beside the punk icon’s grave in L.A.’s Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” Cornell’s widow Vicky told the Seattle Times. Vicky Cornell also said that she expects the statue to take around seven months to complete, and wants to hear from fans as to where in Seattle it should be placed.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next