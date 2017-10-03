Tom Petty fans lead candle-lit vigil at music icon’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tom's fans have been paying their respects...

Tom Petty fans have led a candle-lit vigil at the music icon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in the wake of his death.

The rock icon suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his home in California yesterday at the age of 66, his long-time manager has confirmed.

And as tributes to pour in from Petty’s musical contemporaries, his fans have been rushing to remember the rock icon too.

Shortly after his death was announced, fans headed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to pay their respects.

RIP @tompettyofficial thank you for teaching many of us to fly and never back down. Fly on sweet spirit. ❤️🙏🏽 #tompetty #hollywood #rip A post shared by Michelle Valles (@michellenbcla) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Some folks are having a beer here and listing to his music. Thanks Mr Petty ❤️ you were weird and talented and fucking right on. A post shared by Heather Fink (@leatherfink) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, a line of candles is seen on the edge of his star, along with bunches of freshly bought flowers that have been laid down.

In one video clip, Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ is also heard playing nearby. You can see the tributes below.

Along with the tributes from Petty’s musical contemporaries, his daughter Kimberly Violette also shared her experiences of her father, recalling how she had been present at Petty’s last ever gig at the Hollywood Bowl last week.

“One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats”, she said.

“I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark ,sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs. This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life, my father loves music more than anything and always put music first.”