Tom Petty laid to rest in private ceremony at yoga retreat

Tom Petty was reportedly laid to rest this week during a private ceremony at a yoga retreat in California.

The US music icon passed away earlier this month (October 2) at the age of 66. Although reports have cited a cardiac arrest, Petty’s official cause of death has been deferred.

Now it has been reported that Petty was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Monday (October 16) at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine yoga retreat and meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, California. It was the same venue that held The Beatles guitarist and Petty’s Traveling Wilburys bandmate George Harrison’s funeral in 2001.

While the ceremony was a private affair, Petty’s daughter Anna Kim Violette has since posted a number of photos from the service to Instagram. See those below.

💛⚡️🇺🇸 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The dark of the sun we will stand together💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

This is very hard for me💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Today sucked👽🎥 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Who gets a ringer t shirt at a funeral A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

As well as his career with the Heartbreakers, Petty also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Tributes have poured in from Petty’s musical contemporaries including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Since his death, the likes of Coldplay, The Killers, The National and Father John Misty have all covered his music live.