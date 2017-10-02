Tom Petty ‘still clinging to life’ despite death reports

Star was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

Tom Petty is reportedly still alive despite previous reports that he had passed away. There had been contradicting information from various news sources, with the latest reports suggesting that Petty is “still clinging to life” but “not expected to live throughout the day“.

TMZ were the first outlet to report that Petty was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Sunday night (October 1) after being found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California. According to the report, the musician was “not breathing and in full cardiac arrest”.

Petty was put on life support and his condition was thought to be “critical”. The website later reported that “after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support”. However, they have since stated that previous reports of Petty’s death were “inaccurate” and that the musician is “still clinging to life” but “is not expected to live throughout the day“.

The Los Angeles Police Department had previously reportedly confirmed the news of Petty’s death to CBS News, but have since released a statement that reads: “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources”. CBS have now retracted their original story.

We are awaiting for Petty’s representatives to release an official statement.

Petty is 66. Lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, he also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

Petty recently concluded a 40th anniversary tour with his band The Heartbreakers. The final date took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 22.

Tributes have been pouring in following the reports:

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up