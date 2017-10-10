Tom Petty’s cause of death ‘deferred’

Music icon passed away on October 2

Tom Petty‘s cause of death has been listed as “deferred”, according to reports.

Petty passed away a week ago (October 2) at the age of 66. His death was confirmed by Tony Dimitriades, the longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Dimitriades confirmed Petty’s death on behalf of the performer’s family.

Following reports that Petty had suffered a cardiac arrest, TMZ has now obtained Petty’s death certificate, which doesn’t specify a cause of death. Instead, it lists the cause as “deferred”, meaning that they could still be waiting for autopsy results.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s department had previously confirmed that it was conducting Petty’s autopsy.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

As well as his career with the Heartbreakers, Petty also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Tributes have poured in from Petty’s musical contemporaries including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Since his death, the likes of Coldplay, The Killers, The National and Father John Misty have all covered his music live.