Tony Hadley announces departure from Spandau Ballet
He's claimed that it's down to circumstances beyond his control.
Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley has announced his departure from the 1980’s new wave band.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the crooner revealed that he was leaving the group due to ‘circumstances beyond my control’.
He wrote: “Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future.”
Hadley was the lead vocalist for the band throughout their 1980’s heyday, which saw them secure a string of UK hits including ‘True’ and ‘Gold’ before an acrimonious split in 1990.
After the split, they became embroiled in a court case in 1999, when Hadley, drummer John Keeble and saxophonist Steve Norman unsuccessfully sued guitarist Gary Kemp.
The trio claimed that Kemp, the band’s sole songwriter, had promised them a larger share of royalties.
In 2009, the original line up put their differences aside to reunite for a string of reunion shows – and also released comeback album ‘Once More’, which featured a series of re-recorded songs from their back catalogue alongside new material.
In 2014, they also released Soul Boys Of The Western World – a documentary that followed the band through their 1980s glory days.