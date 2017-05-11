Tony Hawk shares tribute to Depeche Mode from Trent Reznor

'I was in awe of how powerful music can be'

Pro skater Tony Hawk has shared a tribute from Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor about his love for Depeche Mode.

The synth-pop legends have been inviting fans to take over their Facebook page to celebrate their latest album, ‘Spirit’. Among them was Hawk, who invited Reznor to share his thoughts.

“‘Pretty Hate Machine’ changed my life,” wrote Hawk, of NIN’s classic 1989 album. “I knew immediately that NIN would play a pivotal role in the soundtrack of my life. So when asked to host Depeche Mode’s page, I hoped that Trent would contribute ANYTHING to my effort. Without DM & NIN, I would have been lost in a sea of confusing electronica / industrial music during my formative years.

“They both continue to deliver some of the best tunes of our generations. Trent sent me this email this morning, and it further deepened our connection; Black Celebration is still my favourite album top to bottom.”

Reznor wrote: “It was the summer of ’86. I’d dropped out of college and was living in Cleveland trying to find my way in the local music scene. I knew where I wanted to go with my life but I didn’t know how to get there. A group of friends and I drove down to Blossom Music Center amphitheatre to see the ‘Black Celebration’ tour. DM was one of our favourite bands and the ‘Black Celebration’ record took my love for them to a new level.

“I’ve thought about that night a lot over the years. It was a perfect summer night and I was in exactly the right place I was supposed to be. The music, the energy, the audience, the connection… it was spiritual and truly magic. I left that show grateful, humbled, energized, focused, and in awe of how powerful and transformative music can be… and I started writing what would eventually become ‘Pretty Hate Machine’.”

Reznor added: “Many times, particularly when we’re playing an amphitheatre, I’ll think of that show while I’m onstage and hope someone in the audience is in the midst of a perfect summer night feeling how DM made me feel so many years ago.”

Nine Inch Nails are also expected to drop a new album in 2017, after releasing the EP ‘Not The Actual Events‘ back in December.

Meanwhile, after covering David Bowie’s ‘Heroes‘, Depeche Mode recently announced the support acts for their upcoming UK/EU tour, including an opening slot from The Horrors. They head off on tour next month (May), with The Horrors joining the band at their London Stadium gig on June 3. Faris Badwan and co will also appear at dates in Denmark, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, The Raveonettes, Algiers and Maya Jane Coles will also support during the course of the tour. See their UK/EU tour dates in full below. Tickets are available here. May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena