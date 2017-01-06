Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi reveals lump found in his throat wasn’t cancerous

The guitarist recently underwent a successful operation to have it removed

Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has revealed that a lump recently found in his throat wasn’t cancerous.

The guitarist first spoke about the re-occurrence of his health problems in a December interview, revealing that doctors weren’t able to decipher if the aforementioned lump was cancerous until they operated on it. The news came just a few months after Iommi had stated that his cancer was in remission.

However, Iommi has now spoken about the successful operation, which revealed that the lump wasn’t cancerous. Speaking to radio station Planet Rock, the 68-year-old guitarist said that he got the good news on Christmas Day.

“I had the treatment when I got back from [touring] South America,” Iommi said. “I went in for the throat [operation]. They found a lump at the back of my sinus, in the throat, and we had to have it checked in case it may have been cancerous. But it turns out it wasn’t, which I found out on Christmas Day, which is brilliant.

“So far [I’m all good]. I daren’t say that – I’ll probably fall down the stairs now!”

Back in November, it was rumoured that Black Sabbath might consider releasing new music in 2017. While Iommi has ruled out future touring for the band, the guitarist answered “maybe” when the notion of recording new Black Sabbath material was posed to him.