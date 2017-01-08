Record producer Tony Visconti pays tribute to David Bowie on what would have been his 70th birthday

Visconti shared a rare photo of Bowie from 1980

Record producer Tony Visconti has paid tribute to David Bowie on what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday (January 8).

Bowie passed away on January 11, 2016 following an 18 month battle with cancer. He released his latest album ‘Blackstar’ on January 8, 2016 – his 69th birthday.

Tweeting a rare photo of Bowie at Hansa Studios in Berlin in 1980, Visconti wrote: “Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever.” You can see the tweet below.

Meanwhile, a new EP of Bowie’s music has been released along with a video for ‘No Plan’ to also commemorate his 70th birthday.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP also features tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by the bittersweet melancholy of ‘No Plan’, the dark and menacing jazz-tinged scorched rock of ‘Killing A Little Time’ akin to his material from ‘Outside’ and the ambient acid rock of ‘When I Met You’.

Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

A new 90 minute documentary ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ aired on BBC 2 last night (January 7). Speaking of the programme, Boy George tweeted: “Loved the David Bowie doc. I cried. I’m still crying.”

A special tribute concert to David Bowie is set to take place at Brixton Academy to mark his birthday tonight, featuring friend and actor Gary Oldman along with over 30 musicians that collaborated with Bowie throughout his career – and more ‘special guests’.