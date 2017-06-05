Tool’s Maynard James Keenan: ‘Trump is not your enemy, your enemy is ignorance’

Frontman urges 'fight' against ignorance

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan told the crowd that Trump is not the “enemy” at a recent live show, adding: “Your enemy is ignorance”.

Keenan had previously joked during an interview that Trump is late comedian Andy Kaufman in disguise.

Now he told the audience at his band’s New York show on Sunday night (June 4): “I’ve got some good news and I’ve got some bad news. I’m just gonna tell you both of them at the same time: Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook – none of these things are your enemy. Your enemy is ignorance, that’s the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song’s for you!”

His band then launched into a performance of ‘Opiate”. Watch below.

Back in January, Keenan hinted that Tool’s new album could be delayed yet again.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The band’s first album in over ten years – since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’ – is widely expected to come out in 2017. However, speaking on CBC Radio in a rare interview, Keenan cited difficulties in releasing material from some of his projects.

“For some things yes, I see a plan,” he said, “and others I just see roadblocks.” He added that he wouldn’t specify which project was experiencing delays, out of “respect” to those he works with – Keenan also writes for A Perfect Circle and Puscifier.