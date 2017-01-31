First album in over ten years could still be a long way off



Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has hinted that Tool’s new album could be delayed yet again.

The band’s first album in over ten years – since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’ – is widely expected to come out in 2017. However, speaking on CBC Radio in a rare interview, Keenan cited difficulties in releasing material from some of his projects.

“For some things yes, I see a plan,” he said, “and others I just see roadblocks.”

He added that he wouldn’t specify which project was experiencing delays, out of “respect” to those he works with – Keenan also writes for A Perfect Circle and Puscifier.

Keenan also recently clarified his previous comments he made stating that his own fans are “insufferable retards”. He defended himself by saying that his insults were aimed only at the “fanatics” who follow his band. “Our core fanbase aren’t fanatics,” he told Billboard. “They’re music lovers, artists and good people. It’s the fanatics that are insufferable.” Keenan has said his comments were “taken out of context by a few news outlets so they could drive up their own readership,” and that he doesn’t think all of his supporters are “insufferable retards.”

Tool’s new album seemed imminent when bassist Justin Chancellor last year revealed the band were “deep into the writing process.” He told Bass Player: “We’ve narrowed things down to big groups of ideas. For the past few months we’ve been working on one of the newer songs fairly exclusively. We get the gist of it and find the main themes that make up the skeleton between verses and choruses. Then we explore different ways we can depart from that and come back to it and flip it upside down, and take the time to see what else is there. Everyone knows we take our time. We’re really trying to be responsible with ourselves in trying to discover ideas that haven’t been discovered before. It’s kind of an alchemy, how we experiment.”

The group are already set to headline this year’s New York Governors Ball and Boston Calling festivals, their only confirmed shows of 2017 so far.