Tool post mysterious teaser ahead of new album
Something is happening on June 24
Tool look like they are beginning to tease their long-awaited new album.
The band’s first album in over ten years – since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’ – is widely expected to come out in 2017 after much delay.
The band have now shared a mysterious image to their social media accounts, which features the date 06-24 (June 24). See that post beneath.
Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan recently suggested that the band’s album could be delayed yet again. Speaking on CBC Radio in a rare interview, Keenan cited difficulties in releasing material from some of his projects.
“For some things yes, I see a plan,” he said, “and others I just see roadblocks.” He added that he wouldn’t specify which project was experiencing delays, out of “respect” to those he works with – Keenan also writes for A Perfect Circle and Puscifier.
Keenan also recently clarified his previous comments he made stating that his own fans are “insufferable retards”. He defended himself by saying that his insults were aimed only at the “fanatics” who follow his band.
“Our core fanbase aren’t fanatics,” he told Billboard. “They’re music lovers, artists and good people. It’s the fanatics that are insufferable.”