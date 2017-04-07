Tool post mysterious teaser ahead of new album

Something is happening on June 24

Tool look like they are beginning to tease their long-awaited new album.

The band’s first album in over ten years – since 2006’s ’10,000 Days’ – is widely expected to come out in 2017 after much delay.

The band have now shared a mysterious image to their social media accounts, which features the date 06-24 (June 24). See that post beneath.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan recently suggested that the band’s album could be delayed yet again. Speaking on CBC Radio in a rare interview, Keenan cited difficulties in releasing material from some of his projects.

“For some things yes, I see a plan,” he said, “and others I just see roadblocks.” He added that he wouldn’t specify which project was experiencing delays, out of “respect” to those he works with – Keenan also writes for A Perfect Circle and Puscifier.