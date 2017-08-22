The top 15 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe have been revealed
Get your laughing chops round these...
The top 15 funniest jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe have been revealed, and they tackle a wide range of subjects from Donald Trump to veganism.
Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe competition, which returned for its 10th year, was won by comedian Ken Cheng for the line: “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”
The gag, which is taken from his show Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian, won the contest with 33 percent of the vote.
“I am very proud to have won. As a tribute, I will name my firstborn son after this award and call him ‘Joke of the Fringe'”, Cheng said.
Here’s the top 15 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
- “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change”, Ken Cheng – 33%
- “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book, Frankie Boyle” – 30%
- “I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?”, Alexei Sayle – 29%
- “I’m looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her”, Lew Fitz – 28%
- “I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the ‘brella’. But he hesitated”, Andy Field – 27%
- “Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant”, Mark Simmons – 27%
- “I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it”, Jimeoin – 26%
- “I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house”, Ed Byrne – 24%
- “I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died… which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine”, Olaf Falafel – 24%
- “Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences.’ I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!”, Alasdair Beckett-King – 23%
- “A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event”, Angela Barnes – 20%
- “As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer”, Adele Cliff – 20%
- “For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it”, Phil Wang – 20%
- “I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark”, Adam Hess – 18%”
- “I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act”, Tim Vine – 18%