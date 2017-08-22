The top 15 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe have been revealed

Get your laughing chops round these...

The top 15 funniest jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe have been revealed, and they tackle a wide range of subjects from Donald Trump to veganism.

Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe competition, which returned for its 10th year, was won by comedian Ken Cheng for the line: “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”

The gag, which is taken from his show Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian, won the contest with 33 percent of the vote.

“I am very proud to have won. As a tribute, I will name my firstborn son after this award and call him ‘Joke of the Fringe'”, Cheng said.

Here’s the top 15 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.