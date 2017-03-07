Toro Y Moi apologises after tweeting that ‘we’re all a lil racist’

Electronic musician Chaz Bundick issues statement in response to backlash

Toro Y Moi‘s Chaz Bundick has apologised after a backlash to comments he made about race on Twitter.

The electronic musician, who released latest album ‘What For?’ in 2015, tweeted that “we’re all a lil racist”, arguing that “racism isn’t the issue, violence is”.

Bundick, who has a Filipino mother and an African-American father, reportedly continued to say that mixed race people have a “better view of the world” because they “never fit in with anyone.”

“Can’t we all just be racist together?” read another tweet.

Bundick has since issued a lengthy statement of apology, admitting that his comments had “lacked the nuance that this complex issue deserves”.

“It was reckless for me to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about everyone being racist together,” he writes. “I realize now that racism is a form of violence, even if it’s not a physical act.”

He signed off: “I’m still learning. I am grateful for all of my fans. One thing that touring showed me is that music is truly universal and can connect people of different backgrounds together. I love you”.

Read Bundick’s full apology below: