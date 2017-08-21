‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ sales have risen more than 500 percent because of the actual eclipse

Bonnie Tyler's classic 1983 hit is soaring

Sales of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ has seen a huge spike in sales because of the solar eclipse happening today (August 21).

Digital downloads for the single rose by 503% for the week ending August 20, with 12,000 downloads in the U.S. It was downloaded 2,000 times in the U.S. the week before.

Yesterday (August 20) saw ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ shift 4,000 downloads – a 50% increase from 2,000 on August 19.

Earlier this year, the song was being downloaded roughly 1,000 times per week. This spike in sales has meant Tyler’s hit now sits at 1.6 million downloads.

Earlier today (August 21), Tyler sang her favourite verse from the song during an interview on CNN. See the clip below.

The song also reached the top of the US iTunes chart today, beating ‘Despacito’.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been making jokes about the song’s renewed popularity. One wrote: “Bonnie Tyler: A song about an eclipse? Are you sure? Producer: In 34 years, you’ll thank me. (Columbia Records, February 11, 1983)”, while another wrote: “Every time Bonnie Tyler is asked where the eclipse is she says, “Turn Around”.”

Tyler will be performing the track onboard a cruise ship during the solar eclipse.