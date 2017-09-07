Tove Lo shares new single ‘Disco Tits’

Song will feature on singer's upcoming album 'Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]'

Tove Lo has shared a new single called ‘Disco Tits’.

The Swedish singer is preparing to release her third album ‘Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]’ later this year. It follows on from 2014’s ‘Queen of the Clouds’ and last year’s ‘Lady Wood’.

‘Disco Tits’ sees the star team up with longtime production team The Struts. The singer says of the track: “‘Disco Tits’ is about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin’ right now.”

Listen to a teaser below via YouTube and the full track via various streaming platforms here.

Tove Lo spoke to NME for an exclusive interview last year. In it, she said she wants to challenge the way that the world thinks about female nudity.

“It’s not that important,” she told NME. “We put so much pressure and emphasis on looks. People think it’s what they should be focusing on, but it’s really not. It’s OK not to be beautiful!”

She added: “In the media, whenever you see a naked woman it’s always sexualised, or to please someone else’s eyes. I want to get to a place where women can be naked the same way that men can – funny naked or naked just to be naked.”