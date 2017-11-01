Tove Lo reveals NSFW artwork for new album ‘Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]’

The Swedish songwriter's third album will arrive later this month

Tove Lo has shared the artwork for her upcoming album, ‘Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]’.

The Swedish songwriter will release her third studio album – which is also a companion piece to 2016’s ‘Lady Wood’ – on November 17, which will include the already-shared single ‘Disco Tits’.

Ahead of the release of ‘Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]’, Lo unveiled the official album artwork in a tweet yesterday (October 31) – see the album cover below.

Lo has yet to confirm any further track details for ‘Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]’, with ‘Disco Tits’ being the only song to emerge from the new project so far.

Last month, Lo shared the riotous video for ‘Disco Tits’ – which saw the 30-year-old artist embarking on a sex and drugs-filled road trip with a puppet chat show host.

The pair engage in arguments, sex and drug-taking across the course of the raucous video (which was directed by Tim Erem), while the place of the puppet is also taken by a man in some scenes.

Speaking about ‘Disco Tits’, the singer said: “It’s about losing yourself with your new-found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin’ right now.”

