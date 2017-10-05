Watch Tove Lo go on a sex and drugs-filled road trip with a puppet in new ‘Disco Tits’ video

The Swedish artist has released the NSFW visuals for the track, which is taken off her forthcoming new album 'Blue Lips'

Tove Lo has shared the riotous video for her new single ‘Disco Tits’, which features the artist embarking on a sex and drugs-filled road trip with a puppet chat show host – watch the clip below.

The Swedish artist is due to release her third studio album, ‘Blue Lips’, next month. The LP will follow her 2014 debut ‘Queen of the Clouds’ and last year’s ‘Lady Wood’.

After releasing ‘Disco Tits’ last month, Tove Lo has now shared its NSFW accompanying video. Starting off on the set of a chat show hosted by a yellow Muppet-like puppet, Tove and the puppet are then seen riding on the open road after the puppet quits his job as a TV host.

The pair engage in arguments, sex and drug-taking across the course of the raucous video (which has been directed by Tim Erem), while the place of the puppet is also taken by a man in some scenes.

Watch the video for Tove Lo’s ‘Disco Tits’ below.

Speaking about ‘Disco Tits’ recently, the singer said: “It’s about losing yourself with your new found love. Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin’ right now.”

