McKenna is charting higher than both Swift and P!nk with two songs

Megan McKenna of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’-fame has beat both Taylor Swift and P!nk on the iTunes chart with her new country single, ‘High Heeled Shoes’.

The single comes with the titular track as well as ‘Far Cry from Love’ which is also charting higher than P!nk’s ‘What About Us’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It?’ in the UK.

The Daily Star report that the success of the single comes from McKenna’s new ITV2 show, ‘There’s Something About Megan’.

The reality star tweeted to her 615,000 followers that she was “overwhelmed” by the news she was charting above the world’s biggest pop stars.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is having chart success of her own over in the US as she stormed to the top of the US singles chart, ending the 16-week reign of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s ‘Despacito’ in the process.

The singer is also looking to trademark key phrases and titles from her new album so they can be used in extensive merchandise collections.

According to TMZ, song title ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and lyric ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now’ are among the phrases that she is seeking to control in order to use them on a wide range of merchandise that includes everything from guitar picks to t-shirts.

Over the weekend, Swift released her latest new song, ‘… Ready For It’. The singer’s new album, ‘Reputation’, will be released on November 10, 2017.