The tracklist for Morrissey’s new album is ‘the most Morrissey thing ever’

'Low In High School' will be released in November

Fans have reacted to Morrissey unveiling the tracklisting for his upcoming new album ‘Low In High School’.

Yesterday saw Morrissey make his comeback with the new single ‘Spent The Day In Bed‘, as well as confirming that the leaked and controversial artwork for the new album was real and sharing the names of the title on the record.

The song titles are a typically Morrissey-esque blend of the morose, the politically-charged, and a few packed with that sense of longing that found him fame with The Smiths – including ‘I Wish You Lonely, ‘Home Is A Question Mark’, ‘The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel’, ‘When You Open Your Legs’ and ‘Who Will Protect Us From The Police’.

The tracklist for ‘Low In High School’ is:

1. My Love I’d Do Anything For You

2. I Wish You Lonely

3. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

4. Home Is A Question Mark

5. Spent The Day In Bed

6. I Bury The Living

7. In Your Lap

8. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

9. All The Young People Must Fall In Love

10. When You Open Your Legs

11. Who Will Protect Us From The Police?

12. Israel

‘Low In High-School’ was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli – famed for working with the likes of Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.