The guitarist returned to Pompeii amphitheatre 45 years after Pink Floyd recorded their 1972 film 'Live At Pompeii' there

David Gilmour has shared the trailer for the concert film of his historic gig in Pompeii last year.

The Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist performed at the Pompeii Amphitheatre on July 7 and 8 last year, 45 years after his former band had recored their concert film Live In Pompeii there.

The iconic group played in front of no audience, making Gilmour’s own gigs the first rock shows ever to be held at the ancient venue. They also marked the first time anyone had performed for a crowd at the space since gladiators used the arena almost 2,000 years ago.

David Gilmour: Live In Pompeii will be screened for one night only at over 2,000 cinemas across the world on September 13. Fans can also request the film to be screened in their area via the “Demand It” form on the project’s official site.

The film is directed by Gavin Elder and features performances of tracks from the guitarist’s recent solo albums ‘On An Island’ and ‘Rattle That Lock’, as well as classic Pink Floyd tunes like ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’. The latter is shown in the trailer, which you can watch below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the Pompeii concerts, Gilmour said returning to the amphitheatre made him think of his former bandmate Richard Wright, who died in 2008.

“It’s a place of ghosts and I couldn’t help but think of playing there – with Rick – it’s a sense of revisiting history,” he said. “What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter.”

Ticket information for the screenings and a list of participating cinemas can be found on the film’s website.