Has the ‘Trainspotting 2’ soundtrack been leaked?

The soundtrack tracklisting for the upcoming ‘T2: Trainspotting 2‘ soundtrack has supposedly been leaked online.

After the initial trailer was released, the clip revealed that Wolf Alice’s track ‘Silk’ would be featured on the soundtrack. Now, the full list of songs seems to have been shared after apparently ‘leaking’ on Amazon.

If true, the classic ‘Lust For Life’ by Iggy Pop from the original soundtrack has been given a violent reboot courtesy of The Prodigy, while Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’ has been reimagined also. That respect for the old-school also comes by including the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Blondie, Queen, Run DMC and The Clash. As well as the previously revealed Wolf Alice, Fat White Family also bring a kick of modern indie to the fore – while Mercury winners and Glasgow natives Young Fathers have penned new track ‘Only God Knows’ among the three songs they’ve contributed.

The leaked tracklist is:

1. ‘Lust For Life’ – Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)

2. ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’ – High Contrast

3. ‘Silk’ – Wolf Alice

4. ‘Get Up’ – Young Fathers

5. ‘Relax’ – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

6. ‘Eventually But (Spud’s letter to Gail)’ – Underworld, Ewen Bremner

7. ‘Only God Knows’ – Young Fathers

8. ‘Dad’s Best Friend’ – The Rubberbandits

9. ‘Dreaming’ – Blondie

10. ‘Radio Ga Ga’ – Queen

11. ‘It’s Like That’ – RUN-DMC, Jason Nevins

12. ‘(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais’ – The Clash

13. ‘Rain Or Shine’ – Young Fathers

14. ‘Whitest Boy On The Beach’ – Fat White Family

15. ‘Slow Slippy’ – Underworld

“Things have changed so much since that time,” Wolf Alice drummer Joel Amey told NME, looking back on the original soundtrack. “Even just club culture being a factor of the first movie and now it’s like, well what clubs are you going to go to because the fucking government is closing everything down? Live music and DJ music and stuff has a whole different entity I guess.”

Last year saw the original ‘Trainspotting’ soundtrack reissued on vinyl.

‘T2’ hits cinemas on 27 January, 2017.