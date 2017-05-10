Trance producer Robert Miles has died, aged 47

The Swiss-born Italian producer became a big name in electronic music during the 1990s thanks to his number one hit 'Children'

The trance music producer and DJ Robert Miles has died, aged 47.

Born in Switzerland, the Italian native rose to prominence in the 1990s after his debut single ‘Children’ hit number one in a number of countries around the world in 1995.

A prominent name in the electronic scene, Miles released his debut album ‘Dreamland’ in June 1996, which went platinum in Europe. That album would be Miles’ greatest commercial success, as he retreated from the limelight in later years with the release of a handful of low-key albums that included 1997’s ’23am’, 2001’s ‘Organik’ and ‘Miles_Gurtu’ in 2004.

Miles was also known for launching the radio station Open Lab, which regularly broadcast from Ibiza and covered arts, media and technology.

DJ Mag Italia first reported that Miles had passed away from an unspecified illness at the age of 47. The producer’s longtime friend Joe T Vannelli posted his own emotional tribute to Miles following the news.

“The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset,” Vannelli said. “I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled.”

Miles’ peers continued the tributes online as the news broke, with DJ Pete Tong thanking Miles “for the music.” See a selection of tweets below.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up