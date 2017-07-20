Translated into English, the ‘Despacito’ lyrics are pretty dirty

This is what the Spanish lyrics mean in English.

An English language translation of the ‘Despacito’ lyrics has revealed the song’s suggestive flavour.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Aside from Justin Bieber‘s contribution to ‘Despacito’, which is now the most-streamed song ever, much of the track is performed in Spanish.

Daddy Yankee’s contribution to the song includes the line, “I want to see how much love fits in you,” while Luis Fonsi’s parts includes the request: “Let me trespass your danger zones / Until I make you scream.”

Check out the full translated lyrics according to Billboard below.

Daddy Yankee:

I saw that the look in your eyes was calling me

Show me the path that I will take (oh)

Luis Fonsi:

You, you’re the magnet and I’m the metal

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

I am getting closer and making a plan

Simply thinking about it makes my heart race (oh yeah)

Daddy Yankee:

Now, I’m already liking it more than usual

All of my senses are asking for more

We cannot do this in a rush

Luis Fonsi:

Slowly

I want to breathe in your neck slowly

Let me murmur things in your ear

So that you remember if you’re not with me

Slowly

I want to undress you in kisses slowly

Firmly in the walls of your labyrinth

And of your body, I want to create a manuscript

Up, up

Up, up, up

I want to see your hair dance

I want to be your rhythm

Want you to show my mouth

Your favourite places (favourite, favourite baby)

Let me trespass your danger zones

Until I make you scream

And you forget your last name

READ: How ‘Despacito’ became the song of the summer

Daddy Yankee:

If I ask for a kiss come give it to me

I know that you’re thinking about it

I’ve been trying to do it for awhile

Mami this is giving and giving it to you

You know that with me your heart goes bom bom

You know that from me that babe is looking for a bom bom

Come try my mouth and see if you like its taste

I want to see how much love fits in you

I’m not in a rush I want to experience this trip

Let’s start slowly, then savagely

Step by step, soft then softly

We come up against each other, little by little

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

When you kiss me in that state of distress

I see that you are malice and delicacy

Step by step, soft then softly

We come up against each other, little by little

And it’s just that your beauty is a puzzle

But to finish it here I have the missing piece

Luis Fonsi:

Slowly

I want to breathe in your neck slowly

Let me murmur things in your ear

So that you remember if you’re not with me

Slowly

I want to undress you in kisses slowly

Firmly in the walls of your labyrinth

And of your body, I want to create a manuscript

Up, up, up, up

I want to see your hair dance

I want to be your rhythm

Want you to show my mouth

Your favourite places (favourite, favourite baby)

Let me trespass your danger zones

Until I make you scream

And you forget your last name

Slowly

We’re gonna do it on a beach in Puerto Rico

Until the waves scream oh Lord

So that my seal stays with you

Daddy Yankee:

Step by step, soft then softly

We come up against each other, little by little

Luis Fonsi:

I want you to show my mouth

Your favourite places (Favourite, favourite baby)

Daddy Yankee:

Step by step, soft then softly

We come up against each other, little by little

Luis Fonsi:

Until I make you scream

And you forget your last name

Slowly