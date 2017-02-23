Travis Barker and daughter star in new PETA Campaign

The Blink-182 drummer has been outspoken about animal rights issues and is a long-time vegetarian.



Travis Barker has starred in a new PETA campaign together with his daughter.

The Blink-182 drummer, who has been a vegan for many years and vegetarian for decades, spoke about his support for animal rights in a video interview for the organisation.

“We’re doing a never be silent campaign to speak up for animals that might need our help,” explains daughter Alabama Barker in the clip, which sees them swap drumsticks for carrots.

The two go on to discuss their animal-free diet, commenting on the growing number of vegan restaurants opening around the US.

Travis also reveals that the two keep a pig as a companion.

“We have a pig that is so smart and to think that people still eat them is insane,” he says.

“We want to do everything we can to help the animals we come in contact with,” he adds.

Last year, Blink-182 won an award for the most animal-friendly band at the Libby Awards, which are organised by PETA’s youth arm peta2.

The band’s Mark Hoppus is also a vegan and new member Matt Skiba is a vegetarian.

Blink-182 released their seventh studio album ‘California’ last year and are set to tour the UK in July. Frank Turner was recently announced as the supporting act for the tour.