Travis to play ‘The Man Who’ at UK shows – including headlining OnBlackheath with The Libertines

Travis have announced that they’ll be playing their classic album ‘The Man Who’ at special UK shows – including headlining OnBlackheath festival alongside The Libertines.

The 1999 album spent 11 weeks at number one, contained the singles ‘Writing To Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Turn’ and ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’, and has sold over 2.6million copies to date. Now to celebrate, they’ll be playing celebration shows in London and Manchester.

“Songs are like emotional bookmarks in time,” said frontman Fran Healy. “When you hear a song you are transported to those times and feel strong echoes of the feelings you felt. Rarely does an album have this ability so performing ‘The Man Who’ is going to be a joyous occasion.”

As well as playing Manchester Bridgewater Hall, the Scottish rock veterans will also headline London’s OnBlackheath festival alongside The Libertines. Other acts confirmed across the weekend include Metronomy, Seasick Steve, Jake Bugg, The Fun Lovin’ Criminals, KT Tunstall, Steve Mason and many more.

Travis’ upcoming ‘The Man Who’ tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 28 April.

Bridgewater Hall, Manchester – 8 September

On Blackheath, London – 9 September

Meanwhile, The Libertines’ Carl Barat recently spoke to NME about the next Libertines album and planning to find their own ‘HQ’, which Doherty has described as ‘a hotel‘.

Barat said: “The Libertines record, that might take a bit more time – but we’re trying to get our project together, so we’ll see how that goes really. That big secret that Pete told everyone!” On how many new tracks the band had written, Barat added: “We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about. There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.” On their plans to find their own headquarters, Barat continued: “Anything’s possible really – just a canvas or a factory to just create and get other people involved. That’s where we’re at really. I won’t say where it is. That’s the one thing that Pete hasn’t told you. We’re still waiting and planning. There’s a fucking lot of hoops to jump through, man. I’m not a huge hoop jumper.”