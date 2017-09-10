Travis play ‘The Man Who’ in full at OnBlackheath festival

They also invited the NHS Choir to join them onstage

The Scottish rock band Travis have played their classic album, ‘The Man Who’, in full at OnBlackheath Festival. The band were headlining the Saturday night ahead of tonight’s headliner show by The Libertines.

In April it was announced that the band would be performing the album at two UK gigs, Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, and London’s OnBlackheath. The album spent 11 weeks at number one after being released in 1999, and features the singles ‘Writing To Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Turn’ and ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me’. It has sold over 2.6 million copies to date.

When ‘The Man Who’ concerts were announced, frontman Fran Healy said, “Songs are like emotional bookmarks in time. When you hear a song you are transported to those times and feel strong echoes of the feelings you felt. Rarely does an album have this ability so performing ‘The Man Who’ is going to be a joyous occasion.” Watch clips from the performance below:

The band were joined by the NHS choir for Lewisham and Greenwich during their performance of ‘Flowers in the Window’.

Fans have been generally complimentary about the live performance.

The Libertines are set to headline the festival tonight from 20:20. Frontman Pete Doherty recently made headlines after he was caught with a gram of heroin whilst driving from Italy to Switzerland.