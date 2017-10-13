Trent Reznor covers John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ for Friday 13th

The Nine Inch Nails star gets spooky

Trent Reznor and his co-production partner Atticus Ross have covered John Carpenter’s Halloween theme in celebration of Friday 13.

The haunting take on the theme to Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic is being released as part of ‘Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998’, a compilation of re-recorded themes from Carpenter’s movies through the years.

Speaking on both Carpenter and Halloween, Reznor has remarked that both have had a huge impact on his life. “[My friends and I] left the theater forever changed,” he said in a statement. “We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

In his own statement, John Carpenter remarked that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ take on the Halloween theme “does amazing justice to the original… I’m impressed.”

Listen to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ reworked version of the Halloween theme below.

Reznor, who has been sober for years, has previously admitted that he went through one of his darkest periods of addiction and self-destruction when he toured the 1994 album ‘The Downward Spiral’. Now in a new interview, he’s discussed how giving up alcohol and drugs have improved his creative outlook.

“I had romanticised the idea of what drugs and alcohol’s role in my life was,” Reznor told Kerrang!. “I’m not saying it didn’t provide great moments of great escape and relief, and easing of pain, but it wound up creating chaos and destroying things – destroying creativity in my case.

“There was an awkward adjustment of learning how to live without that, without those things, those people, those crutches and habits. Once I got on stable ground and started to understand how my brain worked without all that, musically at least, I can do more because I can remember what I did. I can think deeper about things.”